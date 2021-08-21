MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE TONIGHT & SUNDAY

A cold front will push to our east during the evening and it will allow cooler and less humid air to return tonight. You may want to open your windows this evening with expected overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s (far north) to the low 60s (lake shore). Look for the bright, full sturgeon moon to shine all night long.

Our Sunday is going to be picture perfect. Highs in the 70s are on tap along with plenty of sun and low humidity. Some gusty NE breezes may be up to around 20 mph before high pressure settles in and lowers the wind speeds.

The work week is looking more active. While some rain or a storm is possible Monday morning, odds of rain and storms will go up Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavier rain and perhaps some strong activity could develop once again. Several more disturbances will keep rain and storms in the forecast for the end of the work week and next weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Humidity dropping. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: A chance of an early storm, then some sunshine. Hot and turning more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies early. Storms arrive late in the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. A few storms are still possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A shower or storm remains possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

