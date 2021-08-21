Advertisement

Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -The fire chief of the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department is missing according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.

On Saturday, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. Trempealeau County fire departments, Buffalo County Fire Departments, the Wisconsin State Patrol and a Mayo One helicopter were out searching for Halvorsen.

The Sheriff’s Office said his disappearance does not seem to be suspicious.

Halvorsen drives a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 with a steel load rack. His license plate number is NG1855.

If you have an information, contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

