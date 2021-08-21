Fall high school football is back in Northeast Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It was the West De Pere Phantoms versus the Wauwatosa West Trojans on Friday night, and fans came out ready for the kick off to the new high school season.

“I was actually on the team last year and it was just a different environment without fans, so that should be exciting having fans and like having everybody. Student section, band, all that,” West De Pere High School Senior Ethan Neuens said,

Emily Kaster graduated from West De Pere last year and was at the game supporting her younger brother who plays on the football team.

“Our school is kind of different from other schools I feel like. Every time we had a game everybody came and everybody supported,” Kaster said,

Cases of Covid-19 have increased in northeast Wisconsin over the last few weeks due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Most of the people Action 2 News spoke to, however, appreciated the start of the football season because it helps create a sense of normalcy.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be a fun time getting everybody back, you know, hopefully,” Todd Deschane, a parent and teacher at the high school, said. “Being outside is obviously great, but it is just getting a little bit back to normal that is the best part.”

The West De Pere High School stadium went through a remodel before the pandemic and for many in attendance, this is the first time sitting in the new seating area and looking at the new scoreboard.

One man chocked up, telling Action 2 News he could finally see his granddaughter perform on the dance team in person.

“We weren’t able to come to any of her dance routines that she did, and there she comes walking out right now. One of those girls,” Bob Neuville said taking a quick pause. “So to come and watch her means a lot.”

Although the delta variant is creating uncertainty for the fall, West De Pere Head Football Coach Chris Greisen said he expects his team to play all of its games.

“We’re just so happy to be able to not only play, you know with all these kids like I mentioned for their classmates, but for the people in this town. They’re just so wonderful and we’re just going to give it everything we have as a thank you to them,” Greisen.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.