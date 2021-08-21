Advertisement

Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Cardinal Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, said he has COVID-19 and his staff said he is breathing through a ventilator. Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin shrine founded by a high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 says he has been taken off a ventilator.

Cardinal Raymond Burke had previously been sedated at an undisclosed hospital after tweeting Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Burke founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Officials with the shrine issued a statement Saturday that said Burke was still hospitalized but would be moved from intensive care.

It says Burke is grateful for the many prayers on his behalf.

Burke has built a reputation as a fiercely conservative cleric and one of Pope Francis’ staunchest critics.

