SCATTERED SATURDAY STORMS... COMFY BY SUNDAY

After a hot, muggy day; you can expect a warm night. Lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s around the Fox Cities and Lakeside. Northern areas will be in the mid 60s tonight. Saturday will be a very muggy day, but highs should be in the lower and middle 80s.

A cold front will push through Wisconsin during the day, and it will bring with it a round of scattered showers and storms. It’s looking like rain would be entering central Wisconsin shortly after daybreak with any storms exiting off the Lake Michigan shoreline by the mid-afternoon. A lingering shower is still possible at kickoff of the Packers-Jets preseason game, but chances are low... and drop even lower with time.

The humidity will drop late Saturday as winds turn more northerly behind the cold front. Winds could gust to 25 mph Saturday, but should be around 10 mph on Sunday. Highs on Sunday afternoon will stay in the upper 70s. With low humidity and mostly sunny skies, Sunday is certainly the nicest day this weekend... and perhaps of the entire upcoming week!

There will be an isolated storm chance early Monday... especially SOUTH, but the afternoon should be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will shoot back into the upper half of the 80s for highs, and the humidity will return. Highs will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week, and several muggy days can be expected. A stray storm may develop Tuesday with higher chances on Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds move in late. Warm and muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mainly mid-morning through early afternoon. Some clearing late. Warm, humid, and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: A chance of an early storm, then some sunshine. Hot and turning more humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A stray storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Still muggy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms. HIGH: 77

