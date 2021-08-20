Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

