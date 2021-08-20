Packers face stadium staffing challenges on game day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get closer to the NFL’s regular season, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with something many businesses can relate to: a shortage of staff.

When you have a capacity of more than 80,000 customers, finding enough people to work in concessions or the pro shop makes it even more of a challenge. It takes over 1,000 people to work every game day, and the Packers are still looking for about 100 individuals before the first snap of the regular season.

While many companies are struggling to find workers, the Packers have the unique challenge of having many local, potential hires who want to actually watch the game rather than work the game.

They need game day employees to work in concessions, the pro shops, as ushers and at guest services to make the games as enjoyable as possible for fans.

Volunteers also help keep things flowing off the field, such as the many St. Norbert College students in fraternities and sororities who volunteer their time as part of their philanthropic work. About 80 non-profits volunteer throughout a typical season.

There are still open spots if you’re interested. For example, members of church groups or athletic booster clubs typically work concessions and then the Packers pay their organization for their time.

“With the groups in recent years, collectively a million dollars has gone out to these groups in Green Bay and the greater community, so it’s hundreds of volunteers that collectively put in their time at a game,” Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said.

Popkey also reassures people who might want to work but are concerned about crowds that the organization is taking every health precaution.

“We’ve got all the highest rates of sanitation, our air handling units have new filtering units that have been installed in all our indoor areas, so we are following all those CDC and other recommended safeguards we can put in place we have in place, and certainly want to make all our staff as comfortable and safe as they can be.”

