Operation Football on the way, check out the Thursday HS football highlights

(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Operation Football kicks off its 2021 fall season on Friday night will tons of area highlights on the way. But the party started early on Thursday night. Check out at the action as Bay Port shook a slow start to notch a 4th-quarter comeback against Middleton, Coleman beat rival Peshtigo, and Preble started its season on the road at D.C. Everest.

