Nursing home workers prepare for COVID vaccine mandate

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Area nursing homes are awaiting details, stemming from an announcement President Biden made Wednesday requiring their workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now the deadline for this is unclear.

However, some places are already moving forward with their own mandate, knowing some workers might resign.

This includes St. Paul Elder Services based in Kaukauna.

It’s a decision, the company made last week, even before the federal mandate.

CEO Sondra Norder says, “We really feel it’s the right thing to do. We think it’s what protects our organization to the greatest extent that we can in the long run.”

Having a mandate comes with both pros and cons.

The biggest con is the possibility of losing some workers at a time when finding new ones, has become very hard.

“Based on what we know right now it’s looking like maybe five percent of our staff may be electing not to be vaccinated and therefore voluntarily resigning from here. It will be difficult to fill those positions, no doubt,” she added.

The fear is by not having a vaccine mandate, the chances of an outbreak increase.

Norder says, “We would risk having more people leave healthcare workforce altogether, if we continue to have the outbreaks that require us to work at a super human pace.”

As for resident vaccinations, that hasn’t been an issue.

“I can tell you that one hundred percent of our residents in our four assisted living facilities are fully vaccinated. In our nursing home we have 98 percent plus of our residents fully vaccinated.”

At this point residents aren’t required to get the vaccine, and visitors are exempt from the mandate as well.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.