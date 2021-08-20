Advertisement

Motorcycle hit by SUV in Waupaca County

The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was injured when their bike was struck by an SUV on Highway 22 Friday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows the SUV was turning left off the highway on to King Road when it hit the southbound motorcycle on Highway 22.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in Neenah. We don’t have information on their injuries or condition. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt. Their names weren’t made public.

The crash happened shortly before 1 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers
Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions...
Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Activity level now considered “very high” in 12 counties
Electric scooters
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton
delta variant
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths pass 7,500

Latest News

Ashwaubenon launched an outdoor reading program this summer called "Tales on the Trails".
“Tales on the Trails” will return despite vandalism
Former Packers receiver James Jones visits with Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and...
Packers’ surplus of receivers creates plenty of competition
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
The bike skills park will offer courses for riders of all skill levels,
Bike skills park coming to Baird Creek Greenway