Motorcycle hit by SUV in Waupaca County

KING, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was injured when their bike was struck by an SUV on Highway 22 Friday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows the SUV was turning left off the highway on to King Road when it hit the southbound motorcycle on Highway 22.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in Neenah. We don’t have information on their injuries or condition. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt. Their names weren’t made public.

The crash happened shortly before 1 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.