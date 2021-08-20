HOT & HUMID, THEN SCATTERED STORMS TOMORROW

Well, it’s going to be another hot afternoon with highs soaring back into the upper-half of the 80s away from the lakeshore. It will also be very humid today. The muggy air will boost your heat index back into the lowers 90s.

We’re closely watching a cool front to our west... It’s going to move across Wisconsin tomorrow and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the risk of severe weather is LOW, some storms tomorrow may have downpours, gusty winds and lightning. If all goes well, the storms should be coming to an end, just barely in time for the start of the Packers-Jets preseason game, but it’s going to be a close call.

Behind the front, we’ll get a brief taste of cooler and less humid weather. Sunday’s highs will fall back into the 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the comfortable weather late in the weekend while you can, because the heat and humidity will charge back into Wisconsin early next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 88 (heat index around 90)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds move in late. Warm and muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Some clearing late. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then some sun. Hot and humid late. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still muggy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 78

