Advertisement

Giannis joins the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group

Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases a minority share in the Milwaukee Brewers’...
Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases a minority share in the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family have joined the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group, the team announced Friday afternoon.

“This is a dream come true,” Antetokounmpo said during the Friday news conference.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

Antetokounmpo, 26, becomes the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.

He said he reached out to the Brewers over a year ago when he was “in the bubble.”

“I don’t know much about baseball. I’ve been to Milwaukee Brewers games in the past. I enjoy it. I enjoy competition,” Antetokounmpo said.

He said he looked into joining ownership groups of European soccer teams, but told his team, “No, I want to be a part of the Milwaukee Brewers if that’s possible.”

“Milwaukee made me who I am today. … Made a better person, made me a better man.” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo said he wants to raise his family in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers
Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions...
Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Activity level now considered “very high” in 12 counties
Electric scooters
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton
delta variant
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths pass 7,500

Latest News

Lambeau Field
Packers face stadium staffing challenges on game day
Former Packers receiver James Jones visits with Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and...
Packers’ surplus of receivers creates plenty of competition
Thursday night HS football highlights
Thursday night HS football highlights
Operation Football on the way, check out the Thursday HS football highlights