Giannis joins the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family have joined the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group, the team announced Friday afternoon.
“This is a dream come true,” Antetokounmpo said during the Friday news conference.
“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”
Antetokounmpo, 26, becomes the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.
He said he reached out to the Brewers over a year ago when he was “in the bubble.”
“I don’t know much about baseball. I’ve been to Milwaukee Brewers games in the past. I enjoy it. I enjoy competition,” Antetokounmpo said.
He said he looked into joining ownership groups of European soccer teams, but told his team, “No, I want to be a part of the Milwaukee Brewers if that’s possible.”
“Milwaukee made me who I am today. … Made a better person, made me a better man.” Antetokounmpo said.
Antetokounmpo said he wants to raise his family in Milwaukee.
