EEE confirmed in horse in Calumet County

mosquito
mosquito
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Calumet County health officials confirmed the first case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in a horse in their county, and the third known case in the state, this year.

EEE can be transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of a mosquito, which pick up the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not shared directly between animals and humans.

Most people infected with EEE don’t have symptoms, but those who do may have a fever, headache, chills, and vomiting, progressing to inflammation of the brain, disorientation, seizures, and possibly coma and death.

There have been no confirmed EEE cases in humans this year. There were two confirmed cases last year.

Health officials say there is no specific vaccine or treatment for EEE. Prevention is the same as preventing mosquito bites: Wearing insect repellent outdoors; avoiding outdoor activities during early evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes are most active; and wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors.

