COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day

MADISON, Wis. - At its current pace, Wisconsin should reach a milestone Saturday or Sunday of 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses given. This, as the state's COVID-19 case and death numbers continue to rise in this resurgence blamed on the delta variant.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state is now averaging 7 deaths per day over the past 7 days. That rolling average was 5 on Thursday. The death toll is up 13 to 7,516. The state says 11 of those 13 deaths were in the past 30 days. In Northeast Wisconsin, deaths were reported in Sheboygan and Winnebago counties and neighboring Menominee County in Michigan.

The state also reports Wisconsin is averaging 1,241 new COVID-19 cases each day over the past week, a jump from the average of 1,220 on Thursday -- about 8,600 more cases since last Friday. To date, 644,554 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. The positivity rate -- the 7-day average of all tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus -- rose back up to 7.1% after falling to 6.9% Thursday.

DHS numbers show 84 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period. That’s back in double digits for the first time in several days and close to our calculated 7-day average of 86 admissions per day. Since the start of the pandemic, 5.4% of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin were hospitalized.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 712 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 222 in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals reported 61 patients, with 19 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals have 54 COVID-19 patients, including 12 in ICU. Look for new figures here when the WHA updates its report later this afternoon.

The DHS reports 50.5% of the state’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That percentage includes 61% of all adults.

So far, for ages 12 and up, 3,128,925 people received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s 53.7% of the population, including 64.6% of all adults.

The state now reports half of all men and boys in Wisconsin received at least one dose of the vaccine. They’ve lagged behind their female peers; 68.8% of all women and girls in Wisconsin have received a shot. Counting only the adults, 60.4% of men and 68% of women received at least one dose, while 56.9% of men and 64.4% of women are fully vaccinated.

Thursday, the DHS went public with a web page making side-by-side comparisons of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for people who are fully vaccinated and the rest of the population. (Read more details in our separate report on the new comparisons.) The data show that in July, as the highly-contagious delta variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain, people who weren’t fully vaccinated were 3 times more likely to test positive for the virus, 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 10 times more likely to die.

Even though there are breakthrough cases, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says, “The COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by stopping the spread of many new infections, and by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 54.1% (+0.1) 50.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.6% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 43.5% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.7% (+0.1) 65.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.4% (+0.2) 43.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 44.2% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.8% (+0.1) 43.9% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.4% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.9% (+0.2) 41.5% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 51.0% (+0.1) 47.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.7% (+0.1) 41.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 60.5% (+0.4) 52.3% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 45.1% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.9% (+0.1) 50.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.8% (+0.0) 37.3% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.4% (+0.0) 43.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.1% (+0.0) 36.3% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.7% (+0.1) 48.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 248,548 (52.4%) (+0.1) 234,236 (49.4%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 275,450 (50.1%) (+0.1) 259,429 (47.2%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,128,925 (53.7%) (+0.1) 2,937,586 (50.5%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held August 24, 27 and 31 at the Oshkosh Public Library at 106 Washington Ave. These are walk-in clinics; no appointment is needed. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered. The Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as the school year starts. Children age 12 to 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine; they’ll be eligible for their second dose in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.

Friday the Oshkosh Area School District announced it’s making face masks mandatory for all students, staff and visitors in schools and district buildings at least through October 1. The Appleton Area School District is also considering changing its policy of optional masking to make masks mandatory to start the school year. Both school districts cited the rising number of cases within their district.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 33,175 cases (+68) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,093 cases (+8) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,468 cases (+9) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,411 cases (+14) (178 death)

Door – 2,732 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,127 cases (+28) (133 deaths)

Forest - 1,018 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,135 cases (+13) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,702 cases (+13) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,021 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,453 cases (+5) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,126 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,892 cases (+6) (77 deaths)

Marinette - 4,369 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,887 cases (+30) (42 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 828 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,720 cases (+9) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,570 cases (+50) (227 deaths)

Shawano – 4,941 cases (+13) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,466 cases (+18) (156 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 5,162 cases (+4) (125 deaths)

Waushara – 2,285 cases (+11) (36 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,076 cases (+55) (206 deaths) (+1)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

