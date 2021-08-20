Brown County Historical Society hosts “road rally” contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you enjoy solving a good mystery, the Brown County Historical Society is hosting a road rally (of sorts).

Saturday’s “Roads, Rivers, Rails and Trails Rally” contest will take to city streets and unique locations in a search for clues to complete challenges while learning about history. Stops include The Automobile Gallery and Leicht Park in Green Bay.

It starts at 9 A.M. in the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary resident lot and ends at Ancestry Acres in Suamico.

People are encouraged to get their friends together and compete as a team. Bring your smartphone because you’ll have to take some pictures (period costumes are encouraged but not required). Some walking will be required.

The cost is $35 for adults ($30 for historical society members) and $10 for kids. You can sign up online Friday or on-site the day of the event. Get details on the Brown County Historical Society website.

