Bike skills park coming to Baird Creek Greenway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Home to some of the best mountain bike trails in Northeast Wisconsin, the Baird Creek Greenway will soon be home to a bike skills park located at the Triangle Sports Area.

“It is a massive deal, this is going to be the first one in our Northeast Wisconsin area,” says Holly Baseman, Baird Creek Preservation Foundation Executive Director.

Thanks to community donors, local foundations and the Saris Foundation in Madison, work will soon begin to create the bike skills park, which will feature three separate courses for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders.

Baseman says the setting for the $300,000 project is ideal.

“There’s already a massive amount of bike and hiking trails out here and we always say these are some of the most technical trails in the area. it’s just a great community feature because obviously anyone can use it, it’ll be free and open to the public, and it’s also being built in ways so that kids on a strider bike who have never rode before, all the way up to someone who is an advanced rider, will be able to come out and participate on this course,” explains Baseman.

Baseman expects the Saris Bike Park to quickly become a popular destination

“One of the biggest reasons that we’re doing this is because there’s been a request by the community to get our youth groups out here, so there’s a huge interest from the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA and then some of our high school bike clubs to have a training ground and to get kids to have an opportunity to challenge themselves and try something they may otherwise never have had,” says Baseman.

Global Action Sports Solutions, a nationwide leader in course designs will construct the bike skills park.

Ground breaking for the park and trail connection will begin early next month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.