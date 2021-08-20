Back 2 School: Getting a good night’s sleep

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With most districts going back to school in less than two weeks, now is the time to start working on a bedtime and wakeup routine.

It’s probably been a while since your child had to get up early -- not just through the summer, but your child may have been sleeping a little later if they were doing Zoom classes last year.

Pediatricians say if your kid is normally sleeping until noon or later, try waking them up at 9 A.M. or 10 A.M. and move that earlier again after a few days. Taking a few days to slowly shift their sleep schedule will help kids adjust.

Getting a good sleep can make a difference in how well kids do in school, but experts say different kids need different amounts of sleep, and that’s OK.

“There are children, adolescents and adults who, for whatever reason, just need a little more sleep. Whether they just get it on a schedule, or whether they get it just because that’s how much sleep they get and they need, that’s fine,” Dr. Samuel Clark with the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center said.

Parents can do a few things to help improve the quality of their child’s sleep:

Limiting screen time and other distractions before bed

Keeping the bedroom dark

Use background sounds if needed, such as a fan or sleep sounds

