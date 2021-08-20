Advertisement

Appleton police arrest suspect in shooting last June

Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale...
Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale Avenue in Appleton on June 20, 2021.(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police say they arrested an 18-year-old man for a shooting back in June. Their suspect, William Hayes, was also arrested for a separate shooting in July.

According to police, two homes were struck by gunfire from a passing car in the afternoon on June 20. No one was hurt.

Police are seeking charges of criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety.

Hayes was arrested earlier this month for a shooting inside a home on W. Lawrence St. on July 17. In that case, police say Hayes took out a handgun during a drug deal and fired a single round. No one was hurt. Hayes was charged with attempted armed robbery with the use of force; burglary while committing battery on a person by use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

