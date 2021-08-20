Amber Alert canceled after Milwaukee boy is found safe

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin officials canceled an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy after he was found safe Thursday.

We do not know the circumstances. Hannah Hilyard with our sister station WISN-TV tweeted that he was found by police.

The boy was allegedly taken against his will by four unknown men after they pulled up in a gray sedan outside his home while he was taking out the trash at about 8:40 Thursday night, and forced him into the car against his will.

It’s unknown if anyone is in custody.

