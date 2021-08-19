Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month

By Associated Press
Aug. 19, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row.

The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%.

A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.

The state reported Thursday that Wisconsin added 12,400 private sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.

