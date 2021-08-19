Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Packers look to the 50′s for new jerseys

“We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are showing off their new third uniforms that take a page from the team’s celebrated past. The classic look will make their debut in week 7 when Washington comes to town.

The team explained its 50s Classic Uniform reflects the ones worn from 1950-1953, which was only the second time players wore the Green-and-Gold that is now as synonymous with the Packers as cheeseheads.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, pointing out that, while it wasn’t a successful time compared to what was to come, the time set the table for the glories of the sixties and the construction of Lambeau Field.

“We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform,” he added.

Fans already smitten with the new look can start ordering the new jerseys right now. The Packers have added the jerseys to its Packers Pro Shop website. Plus, there will be other limited edition 50s-style apparel, such as hats, t-shirts, jackets, coffee mugs, and more.

Packers new 50s-inspired uniforms are for sale on the team's website.
Packers new 50s-inspired uniforms are for sale on the team's website.(Packersproshop.com)

