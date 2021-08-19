Senate committee holds hearing on relocating Green Bay coal piles

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of a Wisconsin Senate committee held a public hearing on relocating the coal piles in Green Bay.

Earlier this summer, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill authorizing the use of $5 million in federal rescue plan money to move the coal piles from downtown Green Bay.

Local leaders and lawmakers have been pushing to move the coal piles for years so the riverfront property can be used for development.

Brown County has an agreement with Wisconsin Public Service to buy a decommissioned power plant near the mouth of the Fox River where the piles could sit.

That location would then be turned into a working port.

“Let’s be clear, this overall project is very expensive. It’s just like doing an interchange, or adding a terminal at the airport. Adding massive amount of new transportation infrastructure is expensive,” said Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard).

“We’re going to need a dock wall along that property, we’re going to dredge part of the river, we’re going to need crane pads, we’re going to need asphalt pads, we’re going to need to manage storm water, we’re going to need to fill in an old slip that has PCB’s from the river and make that land... so what Brown County and the city are looking at doing, I can tell you we’re exploring every funding opportunity we can,” said Dean Haen, the Director for the Port of Green Bay.

Port officials say just getting the location set up for the new coal piles will cost more than $20 million.

RELATED: Local Republicans urge Governor Evers to sign newly-passed biennial budget

RELATED: Wisconsin Assembly votes to direct funds, move Green Bay coal piles

RELATED: Bipartisan support for bill using federal funds to move Green Bay’s coal piles

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.