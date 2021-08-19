Providers offering booster doses for immunocompromised people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday that immunocompromised individuals are the only ones who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the state.

Now, local health care providers say they are ready to offer the third dose to those who are eligible.

Right now, individuals with weak immune systems are eligible to get that third vaccine dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, after 28 days of completely the primary COVID-19 vaccine series, and it should be the same vaccine brand as the first two doses.

This includes people who have:

Receiving active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

A receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

A receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppressive therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

“As long as you’re 28 days outside of that second shot, and you’re immunocompromised, you can get that dose today,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health.

At this time, there’s no booster shot available for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We’re starting to schedule I think as of tomorrow morning and going into the future weeks, setting up an opportunity for patients to either, you know contact their physician and get scheduled or get schedule themselves online,” said Dr. Rai.

The FDA said that third doses are intended to help those with weakened immune systems catch up to the level of protection as people with healthy immune systems achieve in two.

“And the process is the same as it was for first and second doses, they go they get, they sign a consent form, they book them up in the registry, they recommend the dose they give the same product,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Officials say they are working on making the process as easy as possible for people to schedule with the same vaccine brand.

“Right now, I think our focus today and going through the weekend is making sure we’re making it very easy for our immune compromised individuals, whether that’s due to an illness or due to medications they’re on, have an easy way to get that dose,” said Dr. Rai.

Prevea says by Monday, patients will be able to go online and start scheduling their third dose.

Bellin Health says its working to contact all eligible immunocompromised patients by September 1.

ThedaCare says they plan to begin offering the third doses starting the week of August 23.

Dr. rai said the side effects of the third dose are similar to the second shot you received.

“So the reactions that you have that soreness, that low grade fever are going to happen every time we try to stimulate an immune response, so yes, they are going to be similar to that. Are they going to be more severe? We don’t expect that to be,” said Dr. Rai.

Wisconsin DHS say they’re bracing for the pandemic to get worse. While the focus is getting the immunocompromised individuals a third dose, officials suggest the general population to start preparing and planning for the booster shot when it becomes available to everyone else.

