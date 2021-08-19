Advertisement

Prosecutors ask court to allow video of Rittenhouse before Kenosha protests

FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors want a video of Kyle Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people, footage taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 1 on a host of charges A hearing on motions is set for Sept. 17.

Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that prosecutors filed a motion asking that the 29-second video be admitted as evidence. Prosecutors say that the video shows Rittenhouse watching some men exiting a CVS store and then commenting that he wishes he had his rifle so he could shoot them. 

