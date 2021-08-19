Advertisement

Oshkosh woman accused of murder-for-hire plot ordered to face trial

Melissa A. Smith
Melissa A. Smith(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Winnebago County judge says there’s enough evidence to continue the case against an Oshkosh woman suspected of a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News: Police say Melissa Smith talked about giving a person $500, or excusing a $520 debt that person owed her, in exchange for killing another person. Smith said she wanted someone killed because they stole her gun and had told police she was selling drugs.

Instead of taking the money, the person went to police and became a confidential informant (C.I.). Police gave the C.I. a wire to record conversations with Smith. Over the course of their conversations, Smith talked about getting duct tape and plastic drop cloths for moving the body, the C.I. breaking the victim’s neck, taking money from the victim’s home, getting passports, and going to the Dominican Republic, where she said she had cocaine and access to property.

Police arrested Smith shortly after she left a store in Oshkosh. The informant said Smith provided a bag containing duct tape and plastic drop cloths. Investigators searched Smith’s home and found a $500 check written out to a friend of the informant.

Judge John Jorgensen ruled there’s probable cause that a felony was committed and scheduled Smith to enter a plea to the charge on October 25.

Smith remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

Her defense attorney filed a bond motion Thursday morning. A date for the court to hear arguments on her bond wasn’t set.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Activity level now considered “very high” in 12 counties
Brad Spakowitz
End of an era: Brad Spakowitz steps back from full-time duties
July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say
USDA increase foodshare benefits in the state, while the potential for a ‘food cliff’ nears

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Prosecutors ask court to allow video of Rittenhouse before Kenosha protests
delta variant
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths pass 7,500
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month
July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers