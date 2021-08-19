Oshkosh woman accused of murder-for-hire plot ordered to face trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Winnebago County judge says there’s enough evidence to continue the case against an Oshkosh woman suspected of a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News: Police say Melissa Smith talked about giving a person $500, or excusing a $520 debt that person owed her, in exchange for killing another person. Smith said she wanted someone killed because they stole her gun and had told police she was selling drugs.

Instead of taking the money, the person went to police and became a confidential informant (C.I.). Police gave the C.I. a wire to record conversations with Smith. Over the course of their conversations, Smith talked about getting duct tape and plastic drop cloths for moving the body, the C.I. breaking the victim’s neck, taking money from the victim’s home, getting passports, and going to the Dominican Republic, where she said she had cocaine and access to property.

Police arrested Smith shortly after she left a store in Oshkosh. The informant said Smith provided a bag containing duct tape and plastic drop cloths. Investigators searched Smith’s home and found a $500 check written out to a friend of the informant.

Judge John Jorgensen ruled there’s probable cause that a felony was committed and scheduled Smith to enter a plea to the charge on October 25.

Smith remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

Her defense attorney filed a bond motion Thursday morning. A date for the court to hear arguments on her bond wasn’t set.

