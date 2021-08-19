Manitowoc looks at results of 15 years of city deer hunting

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - When the state’s archery season opens next month, about 100 deer hunters will be in bow stands and blinds within Manitowoc city limits.

The city bow hunt was implemented in 2007 to try and curb the growing deer population within the city of Manitowoc and the number of car-deer accidents.

Bow hunters have had success.

“Since 2007, we’ve taken 425 deer out of the city that have been reported; it might be a little higher than that,” Lt. Mark Schroeder with the Manitowoc Police Department said.

With hunters harvesting an average of 30 deer a year, what kind of dent has it made in car-deer collisions?

“We average 45 to 50 a year in the city. That’s pretty consistent from year to year, and that was pre-bow hunt and after the bow hunt.”

Lt. Schroeder, who oversees the city hunt, says while accidents involving deer have remained stable, there are important factors to consider if the hunt weren’t in place.

“I think we’d have an awful lot of deer in the city. I think we’d have a lot more accidents. I think it would be a bigger problem that it is now. It doesn’t seem like we can curtail it or make it go down, but I think we can keep it in check.”

Lt. Schroeder says residents’ complaints about deer damaging their landscaping far outweigh residents opposed to the city hunt.

He says he issues permits to around 100 bow hunters every year. They can either hunt on three large parcels of property the city owns, or on private land if he gives it the OK.

“If it’s a private land, I look at two factors: One is safety, can’t be in a residential area where we could have an issue, we never want that to happen, and the two is deer recoverability, so people can have a fairly small chunk of land to hunt on that’s safe and if their neighbors are all on board with them retrieving deer from the property, I OK it and good to go on it.”

Lt. Schroeder also sees an added benefit to the city bow hunt.

“It allows people who own property to enjoy their property doing what they enjoy to do, so I think that’s a big plus there.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.