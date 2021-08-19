Advertisement

LeRoy Butler expands anti-bullying campaign, creates new non-profit

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler is expanding his anti-bullying campaign, and his new efforts will help high school students be part of the Friday Night Football experience - but off the field.

GameNight Productions teaches students about the production of a football game - from sound, video, marketing and announcing.

It’s something Butler hopes will bring communities together as they rally around their schools.

Chris Roth interviewed Butler about the campaign.

You can watch that interview above.

CLICK HERE to learn more about GameNight Productions.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Spakowitz
End of an era: Brad Spakowitz steps back from full-time duties
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
State Sen. Andre Jacque being treated at hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12 new deaths, average 1,218 cases per day
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Activity level now considered “very high” in 12 counties
Oshkosh man found dead in Fox River

Latest News

Update on Brown County coal pile
Senate committee holds hearing on relocating Green Bay coal piles
Electric scooters
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton
3 Brilliant Minutes: Sound of fans during games
3 Brilliant Minutes: Studies reveal pandemic’s effect on empty stadiums, recreational fishing
Interview with LeRoy Butler
Interview with LeRoy Butler