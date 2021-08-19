LeRoy Butler expands anti-bullying campaign, creates new non-profit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler is expanding his anti-bullying campaign, and his new efforts will help high school students be part of the Friday Night Football experience - but off the field.

GameNight Productions teaches students about the production of a football game - from sound, video, marketing and announcing.

It’s something Butler hopes will bring communities together as they rally around their schools.

Chris Roth interviewed Butler about the campaign.

