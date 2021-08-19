Lawmakers look at evacuating, housing refugees from Afghanistan

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawmakers and military leaders have more information about plans to house refugees from Afghanistan at Fort McCoy.

So far, convoys have already passed by the road in front of the base.

During an event on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers says he welcomes refugees into the state.

He said it’s still unclear how many people will temporarily be housed at the Fort, but it’s his understanding that not everyone who stays there will be resettled in Wisconsin.

Currently, lawmakers say getting people to safety is the top priority.

“Right now, that is the main part of the mission - is finding those folks and getting them out of the country, in some cases, getting them across checkpoints to get tot eh airport, which is a safe zone to get into the country,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

“I think it’s our obligation to make sure that we protect those Afghanistan citizens who truly helped the United States during our time and period of engagement. We need to be able to provide them safe passage out of Afghanistan to protect their lives,” said Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin).

The spots in the forts will be for people who applied for a special immigration visa, meaning they helped the United States in Afghanistan.

Spots will also go to their family members, as well as other at-risk individuals.

Evers issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding Afghanistan and Fort McCoy:

“Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes have bravely contributed to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe. We have been in contact with federal partners about resettlement efforts for Afghan people who are seeking refuge at Fort McCoy. As we learn more information, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge. We also know some Wisconsinites who served in Afghanistan alongside these allies—as well as some of those who have sought safety in our state previously—may be experiencing trauma and anxiety as they watch these events unfold. We are thinking of them and are reminded today and in the days ahead to offer each other support, patience, and kindness and treat one another with empathy, respect, and compassion.”

