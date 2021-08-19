Law firm takes Dane County mask mandate to court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out Dane County’s new mask mandate.

County health officials issued an order Tuesday mandating masks in all indoor spaces open to the public as the delta variant-driven COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed an original action with the high court on behalf of Sun Prairie resident Bryant Stempski on Wednesday alleging county officials overstepped their authority and issued a “draconian” order.

Conservatives hold a 4-3 advantage on the court. The justices in March struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

