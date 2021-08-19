Advertisement

Law firm takes Dane County mask mandate to court

(Megan Vanselow)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out Dane County’s new mask mandate.

County health officials issued an order Tuesday mandating masks in all indoor spaces open to the public as the delta variant-driven COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed an original action with the high court on behalf of Sun Prairie resident Bryant Stempski on Wednesday alleging county officials overstepped their authority and issued a “draconian” order.

Conservatives hold a 4-3 advantage on the court. The justices in March struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Activity level now considered “very high” in 12 counties
Brad Spakowitz
End of an era: Brad Spakowitz steps back from full-time duties
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say
USDA increase foodshare benefits in the state, while the potential for a ‘food cliff’ nears
Masks now mandatory for all students, staff in GBAPSD regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status

Latest News

ambulance lights
3 killed after getting out of their vehicles in I-94 crash in Jefferson County
Packers unveil new 50s inspired jerseys.
SLIDESHOW: Packers look to the 50′s for new jerseys
Electric scooters
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton
Electric scooter ridership, complaints up in Appleton