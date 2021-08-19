Laurie Depies disappeared 29 years ago

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a mystery to this day. Thursday marked 29 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies.

Depies was 20 years old when she vanished on August 19, 1992. She worked a shift at the Fox River Mall then drove to her boyfriend’s apartment in what is now Fox Crossing. Her friends heard her car pull in to the parking lot but she was never seen. The only clue left behind was a cup on top of her locked car.

In 2010, a convicted serial killer from Indiana claimed he murdered her, but no evidence was found and he was never charged.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.