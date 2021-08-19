Advertisement

INTERVIEW: EAA speaker series talks with heroic story of U.S. pilot shot over Iraq

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh starts an Aviation Adventure Speaker Series Thursday night with a remarkable story of heroism and skill.

Col. Kim Campbell (ret.) served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. She earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for successfully recovering her A-10 Warthog after being struck by a surface-to-air missile over Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

She flew over 100 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan in the A-10. She’s now a keynote speaker sharing her story about that life-changing combat. Campbell speaks at 7 P.M.

Learn more about the Aviation Adventure Speaker Series and future keynote speakers and topics at https://www.eaa.org/eaa-museum/museum-events/aviation-adventure-speaker-series.

