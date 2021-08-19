HOT AND MUGGY AGAIN ON FRIDAY

It was a hot, muggy day and that kind of weather continues for the short-term. Any stray shower will end this evening, and skies will clear out. Lows will range from the upper 50s north into the mid 60s elsewhere. Some patchy fog could develop during the predawn hours, but it should lift quickly Friday morning.

Friday will be very similar to today with highs about 10° above average for mid/late August. Temperatures will get into the upper half of the 80s and the heat index likely tops 90 degrees. If you’re going to be working or exercising outside, make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

The day will likely be dry, but a storm system will approach from the west overnight. A broken line of storms should be ongoing across central and western Wisconsin Saturday morning. Those showers will spread eastward during the day. The most likely time frame for rain around the Fox Valley and towards the Lakeshore will be from mid-morning Saturday through the late afternoon. Although thunder is possible, the severe weather outlook will be LOW. It’s possible some rain hangs on for the start of the Packers-Jets game, but it should be dry for the second half.

The humidity will drop late Saturday after a cold front pushes through the area. Lows will dip into the 50s for Sunday morning, and Sunday is likely our nicest day of the next seven. It will be comfortable with low humidity, and highs should stay in the 70s. It turns warmer and muggier as we get into the new work week. There will be a storm chance early Monday, and across southern areas on Tuesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Humid with patchy fog late. Some wildfire smoke aloft. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Some elevated wildfire smoke. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms through late-afternoon. Clearing with lower humidity late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: A chance for storms early, then some sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 79

