HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUES...

A touch of hazy wildfire smoke will blend with sunshine across the area. While most of that smoke is elevated, it might be just enough to cause minor air pollution issues for those who deal with chronic respiratory and cardiac health ailments.

Our slow warming trend continues today... Gentle south winds will push our high temperatures into the upper-half of the 80s away from Lake Michigan. With the muggy air across Wisconsin, some spots may see their heat index get as high as 90 degrees. If you’re going to be working or exercising outside later today, make sure you stay hydrated.

Speaking of water, our next decent chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Saturday. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but some storms might interrupt the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets. The second half of the weekend look sunny and dry, with cooler highs in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Humid with patchy fog late. Some wildfire smoke. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then some sun. Warm with increasing humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

