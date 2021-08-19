HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUES...

Wildfire smoke has made its way back into our area. While most of that smoke is higher up in the sky, it might be just enough to cause minor air pollution issues for those who deal with chronic respiratory and cardiac health ailments.

The heat continues today as highs continue to rise well into the 80s. Away from Lake Michigan, most of us will see highs in the mid to upper 80s while lakeside highs likely stay in the lower 80s. With the muggy air across Wisconsin, some spots may see their heat index get as high as 90 degrees. If you’re going to be working or exercising outside later today, make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

Today and tomorrow are likely dry, but we will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but some storms might interrupt the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets. Thankfully, Sunday looks to be a much better day with sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs on Sunday will likely only make it into the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Humid with patchy fog late. Some wildfire smoke. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then some sun. Warm with increasing humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.