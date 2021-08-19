Dozens of volunteers donate time during Give Back Bash

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - About 150 people are coming to the aid of non-profits in the Fox Cities. It’s all part of Volunteer Fox Cities Give Back Bash.

Fueled up on pizza, dozens of people boarded buses and headed out into the Fox Cities to do some good. Volunteer Fox Cities organized Thursday’s Give Back Bash. “We’ve coordinated about a dozen projects for 150 volunteers to go out and give back, volunteer their services. Most of them are businesses who offer volunteer time off for their employees,” says Susan Vanden Heuvel with Volunteer Fox Cities.

Crews are worked on different projects from Kaukauna to New London and down to Oshkosh. They volunteered at places like the St. Joseph Food Program and Prevent Suicide Fox Cities where volunteers are prepping rubber ducks that will be handed out at a Green Bay Gamblers game later this year.

“The little rubber ducks just is kind of an eye-catcher and it draws people in and they are interested in, oh what is that, a little duck, ok. Can I have one? Absolutely and while they’re grabbing one then we have the opportunity to share our information,” says Cindy Reffke, chair of the Prevent Suicide Fox Cities board.

The volunteer activities are a way for the non-profits to get a little extra help while also educating the volunteers on what these organizations do and how they can be helped.

“We were talking, one of the things we didn’t know was that they do take fresh produce. I thought they only ever took boxed items, but they take all kinds of stuff. We had no idea and I thought maybe my mom’s garden that grows way too much stuff could maybe donate here too,” adds volunteer Angie Sanderson.

And the day of service ended with a carnival, back in the parking lot of the Fox Cities Stadium, where the volunteers began their day. Vanden Heuvel said, “They can come out and go through the carnival and learn about the non-profits, play some carnival games, win some prizes.”

And simply celebrate volunteering because, no matter the task, big or small, it is making a difference.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.