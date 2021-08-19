Cellcom Green Bay Marathon awards proceeds to non-profits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The partners of the 2021 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon have received proceeds form this year’s virtual event.

Despite the distance between runners, organizers say the participants ultimately came together to make a difference, and raised more than $75,000 for area non-profits.

St. John’s Homeless Shelter is among those receiving proceeds, and its executive director says donations like these are what the shelter relies on to help the community.

“All of the funding that we receive is through those generous donations. We don’t receive state funding. And so this community is really second to none and its been just such a huge partner with St. John’s so we are truly grateful for this award,” said Matt Kadlec, the Executive Director of St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Other non-profits who were awarded donations include N.E.W. Community Shelter, Paul’s Pantry, and The Gathering Place.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.