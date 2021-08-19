Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After 50 years of business, Cedar Creek Marketplace is permanently closings its doors.

Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions they’ve gotten from customers since the announcement.

“This is probably the busiest we have been. Were getting 200-plus people in here every day, and everyone asks what’s going on,” Maggie Spierings, the store manager, said.

Spierings said each question brings up hard feelings for the staff as many of them have worked there for over a decade.

“We’re not okay with this. This isn’t a good feeling. It’s sad. We’re losing our jobs, and so it’s hard. And really, it’s nobody’s business,” Spierings said.

To combat questions, the store put up posters in the storefront window reading “Going of out business sale. 25% off all. Please do not question our staff. For concerns, please contact management.”

Despite their efforts, Spierings said the staff continues to get questions.

“I didn’t go according to that sign, either. I did ask the girl in there but she wasn’t at liberty to say,” Wally Hersant a customer from Appleton, said. “You would kind of like to know, but it’s really none of my business”.

Spierings said the closing is mostly due to the hit the store took during the pandemic. She said they had lost two-thirds of their profits during that time, making it hard to come back from. She also said a lack of employees played a part in the closing as well.

The store will close August 28.

