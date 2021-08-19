3 Brilliant Minutes: Studies reveal pandemic’s effect on empty stadiums, recreational fishing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers are releasing results from a study regarding how crowds have an effect in soccer games - or rather, the effect of non-existing crowds.

Researchers studied more than 4,800 games from 11 countries, and found that not having fans not only affected the amount of points and goals, but also how referees judged fouls against home and away sides.

There’s also a study that shows how the pandemic had an effect on recreational fishing.

Catch the segment in the video above.

