3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Robot gymnastics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These 5-foot tall robots from Boston Robotics make such natural, fluid motions you could forget they’re machines. They run an obstacle course that could be a tryout for American Ninja Warriors.

Brad Spakowitz is here to show you their short, incredible video of robot gymnastics.

But he also reveals this video wasn’t recorded in one take. He has the blooper reel when the robots were a little less natural and a little more “fluids.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.