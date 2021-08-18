Wisconsin ready for Booster rollout mid September

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision soon as to whether vaccinated people should get a COVID-19 booster shot. UW-Health leaders say if the third dose is approved, they are ready to start administering them.

Already the state is administering the booster to immunocompromised Wisconsinites. They say after months of putting shots in arms, the vaccinating process has become an easy one.

“We’ve learned from lessons in the past and that we know how to get these vaccines to the people quickly and efficiently,” Dr. William Hartman with UW-Health said.

If the time does come to give boosters to the vaccinated public, Hartman feels confident that people will get them.

“We have seen an uptick in vaccinations in the area lately, people are ready to put this virus in the rearview mirror,” Hartman said. “ think people will be wiling and ready to accept this booster when it arrives.”

While 53.5% of Wisconsin is vaccinated, Hartman still fears if people don’t get on board, Wisconsin will continue to run in circles.

“We’re just trying to reach people where they live and let them know that these are safe, these are effective and the best weapon to fighting against this virus that has killed over 650-thousand people in our country,” Hartman said.

Wisconsin’s numbers continue to rise.

