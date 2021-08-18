WARM AND HUMID MID-AUGUST WEATHER

Above normal temperatures will continue across Wisconsin. With sunshine and a light south breeze, temperatures will rise into the 80s later today. It’s also going to feel a bit more humid. Most of our dew points will hover in the middle 60s. I’m sure you’ll hear the hum of your air conditioner this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. There’s a TINY chance of a pop up thundershower this afternoon, as a lake breeze drifts onshore. However, most folks will avoid this minimal rain chance (10%) and have clear skies into this evening.

There’s also some elevated wildfire smoke drifting through the Northwoods. You may see a hazy sunset and smell that smoke at times. That wildfire smoke may drift farther south into the Fox Valley heading into tomorrow.

Looking ahead, we’ll have a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday... They might pass through during the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets. Otherwise, Sunday looks dry with a brief drop in the humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Maybe a stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Wildfire smoke NORTH. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine. Hot and humid. Maybe a stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Humid again. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.