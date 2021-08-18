THE WARM AND HUMID MID-AUGUST STRETCH CONTINUES...

Above average temperatures continue across Wisconsin this afternoon. A south wind, and plenty of sunshine will keep high temperatures well into the 80s. It’s also going to feel a bit more muggy compared to previous days. Most of our dew points will hover in the middle 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with just some puffy fair weather clouds around. There’s a TINY chance of a pop up thundershower this afternoon, as a lake breeze drifts onshore, but its likely most folks manage to stay dry.

There’s also some elevated wildfire smoke drifting through the Northwoods. You may see a hazy sunset and smell that smoke at times. That wildfire smoke may drift farther south throughout tomorrow, possibly bringing us some hazy skies.

Looking ahead, we’ll have a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday... They might pass through during the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets. Otherwise, there could be a lingering shower Sunday morning but then it likely dries out. Sunday will definitely be the nicer of the weekend days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Maybe a stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Wildfire smoke NORTH. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine. Hot and humid. Maybe a stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Lingering morning shower? Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Humid again. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.