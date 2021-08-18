WARM AND HUMID TO FINISH THE WEEK

Clouds should diminish this evening and skies will be mainly clear overnight. Given the higher humidity that arrived today, temperatures tonight will be warmer than they’ve been the last few nights. Look for lows to stay in the 60s Lakeside and throughout the Fox Valley... upper 50s expected in the Northwoods.

There’s also some elevated wildfire smoke drifting through the Northwoods. That wildfire smoke may drift farther south throughout tomorrow... so skies may look a bit hazy on Thursday afternoon. It will still be a warm, humid day with highs in the upper half of the 80s and a heat index near 90 degrees.

A stray afternoon storm may pop up, but most of us will remain dry. Friday also looks like a dry day with mostly sunny skies. But, it will be warm and muggy with highs once again into the mid/upper 80s. A cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday. We may be dry in the morning, but scattered storms become likely by the afternoon. It will still be warm and humid with highs in the 80s, but the mugginess should drop late. Sunday will be dry and more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Wildfire smoke NORTH. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: More comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. Feeling more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humid. HIGH: 82

