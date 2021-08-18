Advertisement

Sheriff: Multiple deaths in I-94 crash in Jefferson County

By Associated Press
Aug. 18, 2021
JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say multiple people have died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County, west of Milwaukee County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says that about 4 a.m. Wednesday a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed.

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene.

