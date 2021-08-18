Sheboygan family loses home, dogs to fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan family lost their dogs and their home in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says it was alerted to the fire on the 1000-block of N. 12th St. at quarter to 4. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke from all four sides of the two-story home.

They were told everyone got out but there were dogs inside. Firefighters went in and rescued two pet turtles but the dogs didn’t survive.

It took an hour-and-a-half to get the fire out. There was extensive damage to the house. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the basement, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Losses are estimated at $150,000.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the four people who lived there.

Sheboygan received helped from firefighters from Manitowoc, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Wilson and Town of Sheboygan. Sheboygan police and Orange Cross Ambulance also helped at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.