Resources available for veterans struggling with Afghanistan crisis

NWTC Veteran Services
NWTC Veteran Services
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fall of Afghanistan is stirring up emotions for our veterans. Veteran advocates are asking people to reach out for counseling through several free resources.

Joe Aulik, the Director of the Brown County Veteran Service and a Veteran, is hearing from a lot of other veterans.

“Anxious and angry, " he said. “There was a lot of human collateral that was spent there, and now we’re just leaving. And it’s difficult to see that.”

Fellow veteran and the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Veteran Support Specialist, Andrea Fox, is hearing the same frustrations from student veterans.

“We’ve lost people in Afghanistan, and it’s hard to process that. It’s hard to go over there, to spend time over there--to lose brothers and sisters and then to come back and see this happen, " said Fox.

Aulik said, “Some are feeling, ‘What was it all for? What was it all worth?’”

The questioning and confusion are raising mental health concerns.

“We’ve seen an up tick in phone calls, as far as veteran seeking services. I’ve talked to my counterparts in the VA, and they’ve also seen an up tick in their phone calls,” said Aulik.

He added statistics from Brown County showed there are typically 13 suicides a month for Veterans in Wisconsin alone, and mentioned it’s been happening for the past 10 years years. In Brown County, data showed about six suicides a year. However, Aulik said there were seven last year.

Fox is worried for her student veterans’ graduation paths. She doesn’t want the stress, depression and anxiety to become a barrier. That’s why the college’s veteran services hosted a peer-to-peer discussion this morning for student vets to talk and be heard.

Other resources are just a call or text away.

“We’re here to let them know that they’re not alone,” said Aulik.

Below are resources available for free:

NWTC Counseling Services

(920)498-5507

Green Bay Vet Center

(920) 435-5650

Green Bay VA Health Clinic

(920)431-2500

Veterans Crisis Line

1 (800) 273-8255Press 1, or text 838255

