Michigan man arrested after traveling to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan man is accused of traveling to Wisconsin in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Oshkosh.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says Scott Sundberg, 42, of Ishpeming, thought he was exchanging messages online with the parent of the teenage girl, but he was actually messaging a law enforcement agent working with the FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in “Operation Kick Boxer.”

The criminal complaint alleges Sundberg repeatedly expressed interest in sexual activity with the minor and also sent “pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity.” He was arrested last Friday after coming to Wisconsin.

A federal grand jury in Milwaukee approved a charge of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. If he’s found guilty, Sundberg faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

