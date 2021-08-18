Advertisement

Gov. directs $50M in coronavirus relief to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry. That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest. The program will be similar to the Wisconsin Farm Support Program and will be administered by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Revenue.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received. 

The governor’s office says the agriculture industry is responsible for more than 435,000 jobs and almost $105 billion in the state’s economy.

