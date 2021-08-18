Get vaccinated, get meat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lots of people are headed to the Farmers Market on Broadway Wednesday night. They’ll have a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take home dinner -- maybe even dinner for the entire year.

JBS USA meat packers are partnering with Bellin Health and Brown County Health and Human Services, which are putting on a free vaccine clinic during the August 18 Farmers Market on Broadway in Green Bay.

Everyone getting their first vaccination shot will take home dinner -- a free, half ribeye from JBS -- along with a backpack containing school supplies.

One person getting their first vaccine will win enough beef, pork and poultry from JBS to feed a family of four for a year.

JBS says it’s encouraging vaccinations in communities where it has meat packing facilities. The meat packer says nearly 70 percent of its U.S. workforce has been vaccinated.

Vaccines are available for everyone 12 and older. No appointment is needed.

The farmers market runs from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M.

