Favre in PSA: Don’t let kids play tackle football until they’re 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre is now urging parents to not allow their children to play tackle football until they are 14-year-old.

His message is part of a new Public Service Announcement with the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

“I could already have CTE. And it will continue to destroy my brain, even after I stopped playing. So by the time I’m your age, I could be fighting depression, struggling to keep my thoughts straight, I can become violent, even towards my own children,” says Favre in the PSA.

The PSA aims to educate parents on research showing their child’s odds of developing CTE double every additional three years they play tackle football.

CTE, short for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a severe brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

A new study shows that 25% of high school football players who never played in college, or professional football, have CTE, and all but 1% of that group started playing tackle football before the age of 14.

“There’s so many things impacting our youth and our adults - from head trauma and so one thing we can’t control is whether we teach them tackle football or not tackle football,” said Favre.

You can watch the full PSA below.

CLICK HERE to learn more about CTE.

